Shea Van Olm scores twice, Spokane Chiefs top Tri-City 4-1 in home opener; Berkly Catton named captain

Spokane Chiefs forward Shea Van Olm falls to his chest after scoring his first goal of the game in the second period against the Tri-City Americans on Sept. 28, 2024. The Chiefs won 4-1. (Larry Brunt)

The Spokane Chiefs kicked off the 2024-25 season – their 40th as a member of the Western Hockey League – with a three-game road trip, splitting a pair against last year’s regular-season champion Prince George, then topping Wenatchee 6-3 on Friday.

So, everyone involved with the organization – players, coaches, administration and fans – was excited to get the home slate underway.

And the Chiefs sent everyone home happy – everyone, that is, except the visitors.

Shea Van Olm scored two goals, and the Chiefs beat the division-rival Tri-City Americans 4-1 in front of a boisterous crowd of 8,309 at the Arena on Saturday.

“It’s a huge win,” Van Olm said. “You know, it’s a rivalry game. It was a big crowd. This is one that we had marked on our calendars. And I thought it really came together tonight. Hard work pays off.”

“I was pleased with it,” Chiefs coach Brad Lauer said. “Obviously, there’s still areas in our game we’ve got to keep working on, to keep growing and getting better, and we’ll do that. But for the most part, I thought the way the day went, with a lot of distractions for our young kids, I really thought they handled it well.”

Before the game, Berkly Catton – the No. 8 overall pick in this year’s NHL draft by the Seattle Kraken – was named captain of the team and was presented a new sweater by five former Chiefs in the building to help celebrate the 40th anniversary.

“That was pretty exciting news for sure,” Catton said. “You know, I’ve been kind of looking forward to it for a while, and for it to happen is pretty cool.”

“The type of person, the type of player he is just on and off the ice,” Lauer said. “I think it was a great, really good decision that he become our next captain.”

It was Catton’s second game back from NHL training camp, and his teammates are feeding off his experience.

“Being with the best players in the world, picking their brain apart, then coming back here to young guys that are curious, just like I am up there,” he said. “It’s kind of a handoff of information and knowledge. And I think it’s really helped our team since I’ve been back.”

The Chiefs (3-1-0-0) got on the board first in their second power play opportunity of the first period. Rasmus Ekström, one of the team’s three allotted 20-year-olds, collected the puck at the Americans’ blue line, dangled past a defender and beat goalie Lukas Matecha glove side for his third goal of the season and a 1-0 lead with just under 5 minutes left in the period.

Chiefs forward Chase Harrington was whistled for tripping in the offensive zone early in the second and the Americans (1-1-1-0) made it count, as Brandon Whynott banged home a rebound 3:15 into the period for his third of the season in as many games.

It didn’t stay tied long. A little over a minute later, Ekström and Van Olm came in on a 2-on-1. Matecha made the initial save on Ekström, but Van Olm collected the rebound behind the net and dove to sneak a backhander in the back door for his second of the season and a 2-1 lead.

“It was kind of a broken play,” Van Olm said. “I went back door to Ekström there, and he ended up missing the net, but it was just sitting there. And the goalie, he didn’t know where it was, so I kind of just shoved it and jumped. It’s kind of a lucky break.”

The Chiefs found themselves with a 4-on-3 after Max Curran was whistled for cross checking with 8:30 left in the period. Less than 30 seconds into the advantage, Van Olm was alone on the doorstep and tipped in a shot from the point by Brayden Crampton for a 3-1 lead.

“That’s his game,” Lauer said. “He’s got to be moving his feet. He’s got to be around the puck. He’s playing with two pretty good players (Catton and Ekström). And you know, his game’s got to be more direct. He did that this weekend for us. If he gets himself to those areas, good chances they’re going to find him.”

Spokane made it a three-goal game with 9:42 to go when Harrington feathered a pass to Asanali Sarkenov along the left wall and the 6-foot-4 2024 CHL import pick cut to the net and slipped it past Matecha for his first career WHL goal.

Van Olm said the players are all aware of the organization’s bid for the 2026 Memorial Cup and it stays in the back of their minds.

“I won’t be here if they do get it, but I’m gonna do whatever I can,” he said. “I’ve been to two Memorial Cups, and it’s so special. It’s something that you really cherish for life. And yeah, I think it’d be huge for the city, huge for the guys.”