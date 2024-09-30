Comedian and puppeteer Jeff Dunham coming to Spokane Arena in April; tickets on sale Monday, Oct. 7

From staff reports

Guinness World Record-breaking comedian and puppeteer Jeff Dunham announced his North American tour on Monday, with a stop at the Spokane Arena on April 26.

Having just concluded his 2022-24 “Still Not Canceled” tour, Dunham will return to the stage with “Artificial Intelligence.”

Maybe explaining his previous tour’s title, “Still Not Canceled,” Dunham has caught flak over the years for his puppets, which some find offensive, and others call racist, homophobic and sexist, including Seamus the drunken Irish baby, José the Mexican immigrant and Achmed the jihadi suicide bomber.

However, Dunham has earned titles such as “Billboard’s Top Comedy Tour” for three consecutive years and “America’s Favorite Comedian” via Slate. He garnered a Guinness World Record for most tickets sold for a standup comedy tour.

Dunham and his wife, Audrey, have created the “Jeff Dunham Family Fund,” through which a portion of every ticket sold is given to various charities.

Tickets for the April show are $72, including fees, and go on sale to the general public starting Monday, Oct. 7, at 10 a.m. through TicketsWest.com.

Dunham last performed in Spokane at the First Interstate Center for the Arts in May 2023.