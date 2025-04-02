Velocity surrender own goal in extra time, lose 2-1 in second round of U.S. Open Cup

By John Allison The Spokesman-Review

TUKWILA, Wash.-The Spokane Velocity battled the Tacoma Defiance (MLS Next Pro) to a 2-1 loss in extra time in an evenly matched contest at Starfire Sports Complex on Wednesday.

The Velocity were forced to play from behind, as they surrendered an early goal. Tacoma forwards Osaze De Rosario and Joon-Mo Kang combined to score in the third minute. Rosario found Joon-Mo in the penalty area, and on the game’s first shot attempt, rifled the ball into the back of the net with his right foot from just a couple of feet away.

Down 1-0, Spokane ramped up its offensive attack as they forced the Defiance to play in its back half for the rest of the period, putting up five shot attempts to Tacoma’s two. In that time, the MLS Next Pro club also had to clear the ball away 15 times. Still, the Velocity struggled to score with just one of their attempts being on frame.

Later in the second period, midfielder Luis Gil subbed in for Jack Denton, and immediately made an impact as he scored an equalizer that was assisted by Nil Vinyals in the 78th minute. On a grounded cross from Vinyals, Gil tapped the ball, which kissed the left goalpost into the back of the frame to send the game into extra time.

In the 99th minute, Spokane conceded an own goal, which sealed the win for the Defiance. Tacoma midfielder Edson Carli kicked the ball toward a crowded goalie box. The ball bounced off Velocity center back Marcelo Lage’s leg and across the goal line.

Spokane (1-1-1) will resume League One play against the Portland Hearts of Pine (0-0-1) Saturday at ONE Spokane Stadium at 6 p.m. The match will be broadcast on ESPN+.

League One honors

Anuar Pelaez, Luis Gil, Lucky Opara, Carlos Merancio, Shavon John-Brown and head coach Leigh Veidman were selected to League One’s Team of the Week for the fourth week of the season after the Velocity’s 4-0 win- Veidman’s largest as Spokane’s coach- against Greenville on Saturday. Pelaez and Gil scored two goals apiece and Merancio registered his first clean sheet of the 2025 campaign with three saves and nine recoveries. John-Brown had one assist, four tackles, and won nine duels.

Opara was also selected as League One’s player of the week after he notched two assists, logged an 80% passing accuracy rate, and won three interceptions on Saturday

Zephyr host Brooklyn Thursday

The Spokane Zephyr (5-7-7) host third-place Brooklyn FC (9-6-6) Thursday at ONE Spokane Stadium at 6 p.m. The game will be broadcast on Peacock.