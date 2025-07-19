The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
60°F
Current Conditions
Broken clouds
View complete weather report

Color Scheme

Subscribe now

Shane Prante grabs one shot lead at Rosauers Open Invitational

Shane Prante leads the 38th annual Rosauers Open at 12-under. (Spokesman-Review Photo Archive)
By Jim Meehan jimm@spokesman.com(509) 459-5585

A strong start and finish propelled Shane Prante into the lead after two rounds at the 38th annual Rosauers Open Invitational.

Prante opened Saturday’s round with a birdie and eagle on the first two holes and closed with three birdies in the final four holes for a 5-under-par 66 at Indian Canyon Golf Course. Coupled with Friday’s 64, Prante sits at 12-under 130 entering Sunday’s final round.

Prante, pro at The Home Course in DuPont, Washington, is one shot ahead of Jamie Hall, who shot a 67 to move to 11 under. Hall, a teaching pro at the Pacific Northwest Golf Academy in Issaquah, Washington, is trying to add a second PGA Pacific Northwest Section major to his resume after claiming the Oregon Open last month.

Seattle Topgolf’s Darren Black, who shared the first-round lead with Prante, Hall and Spokane amateur Andrew Von Lossow, had five birdies on his closing nine to shoot a 68 and pull within two shots of Prante.

The last three Rosauers champions – Von Lossow (2024), Conner Robbins (2023) and Daniel Campbell (2022) – share fourth place at 9-under 133. Ryan Benzel, a former Idaho Vandal and the 2005 champion, Charles Lee (68) and John Eisentrout (67) are next at 8 under.

Benzel and Campbell fired 7-under 65s, while Robbins had a 66. The Highlands’ Jess Wingett fired a 64 for the low round of the day.

Prante, Hall and Black will tee off in the final threesome at 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Von Lossow, Campbell and Robbins are in the penultimate group at 11:21.