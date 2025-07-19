Shane Prante grabs one shot lead at Rosauers Open Invitational

A strong start and finish propelled Shane Prante into the lead after two rounds at the 38th annual Rosauers Open Invitational.

Prante opened Saturday’s round with a birdie and eagle on the first two holes and closed with three birdies in the final four holes for a 5-under-par 66 at Indian Canyon Golf Course. Coupled with Friday’s 64, Prante sits at 12-under 130 entering Sunday’s final round.

Prante, pro at The Home Course in DuPont, Washington, is one shot ahead of Jamie Hall, who shot a 67 to move to 11 under. Hall, a teaching pro at the Pacific Northwest Golf Academy in Issaquah, Washington, is trying to add a second PGA Pacific Northwest Section major to his resume after claiming the Oregon Open last month.

Seattle Topgolf’s Darren Black, who shared the first-round lead with Prante, Hall and Spokane amateur Andrew Von Lossow, had five birdies on his closing nine to shoot a 68 and pull within two shots of Prante.

The last three Rosauers champions – Von Lossow (2024), Conner Robbins (2023) and Daniel Campbell (2022) – share fourth place at 9-under 133. Ryan Benzel, a former Idaho Vandal and the 2005 champion, Charles Lee (68) and John Eisentrout (67) are next at 8 under.

Benzel and Campbell fired 7-under 65s, while Robbins had a 66. The Highlands’ Jess Wingett fired a 64 for the low round of the day.

Prante, Hall and Black will tee off in the final threesome at 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Von Lossow, Campbell and Robbins are in the penultimate group at 11:21.