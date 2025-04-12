Trump administration overrode Social Security staff to list immigrants as dead

By Hannah Natanson, Lisa Rein and Meryl Kornfield Washington Post

Two days after the Social Security Administration purposely and falsely labeled 6,100 living immigrants as dead, security guards arrived at the office of a well-regarded senior executive in the agency’s Woodlawn, Maryland, headquarters.

Greg Pearre, who oversaw a staff of hundreds of technology experts, had pushed back on the Trump administration’s plan to move the migrants’ names into a Social Security death database, eliminating their ability to legally earn wages and, officials hoped, spurring them to leave the country. In particular, Pearre had clashed with Scott Coulter, the new chief information officer installed by Elon Musk. Pearre told Coulter that the plan was illegal, cruel and risked declaring the wrong people dead, according to three people familiar with the events.

But his objections did not go over well with Trump political appointees. And so on Thursday, the security guards in Pearre’s office told him it was time to leave.

They walked Pearre out of the building, capping a momentous internal battle over the novel strategy – pushed by Musk’s U.S. DOGE Service and the Department of Homeland Security – to add thousands of immigrants ranging in age from teenagers to octogenarians to the agency’s Death Master File. The dataset is used by government agencies, employers, banks and landlords to check the status of employees, residents, clients and others.

The episode also followed earlier warnings from senior Social Security officials that the database was insecure and could be easily edited without proof of death – a vulnerability, staffers say, that the Trump administration has exploited.

The warnings and Pearre’s removal have not previously been reported. This account of how the Trump administration pushed Social Security to wrongly declare thousands of living immigrants dead is based on interviews with 15 people, including current and former Social Security officials, many of whom spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation, as well as more than two dozen pages of records obtained by the Washington Post.

Experts in government, consumer rights and immigration law said the administration’s action is illegal. Labeling people dead strips them of the privacy protections granted to living individuals – and knowingly classifying living people as dead counts as falsifying government records, they said. This is in addition to the harm inflicted on those suddenly declared dead, who become unable to legally earn a living wage or draw benefits they may be eligible for. Social Security itself has acknowledged that an incorrect death declaration is a “devastating” blow.

“This is an unprecedented step,” said Devin O’Connor, a senior fellow on the federal fiscal policy team for the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a progressive think tank. “The administration seems to basically be saying they have the right to essentially declare people equivalent to dead who have not died. That’s a hard concept to believe, but it brings enormous risks and consequences.”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that, by adding the immigrant names to the deaths database, “the Trump Administration is protecting lawful American citizens and their hard-earned Social Security benefits, and ensuring illegal immigrants will no longer receive such economic entitlements. Anyone who disagrees with the common sense policies of this Administration can find a new job.”

Officials at Social Security, which has gutted its press office after months of turmoil over declining services, did not respond to requests for comment.

Coulter, an investment firm founder named to the top technology job on March 27, hung up on a reporter from the Post on Friday.

Pearre declined to comment. He joined Social Security right out of college, rising from an entry-level IT job to a senior executive position overseeing the agency’s sprawling databases. After his removal from his office this past week, he was placed on paid leave, possibly severing his 25-year career.

‘You literally become financially paralyzed’

Staffers at Social Security began raising the alarm about the urgent need to address a flaw in the agency’s deaths database in February, according to a person familiar with the matter and records obtained by the Post.

Anybody granted the appropriate permissions within Social Security could mark someone as dead, employees had realized, without having to prove their demise in any way – for example by referencing medical records or a death certificate. In emails and meetings that rose up the management chain, employees warned that the dataset was vulnerable to manipulation, according to the person and the records.

Employees’ fear was partly that a bad actor who gained access to government credentials could label groups of living individuals as dead to target them for punishment, according to the person and the records. Some of those raising the alarm worried specifically that the Trump administration might try to use the database to go after people the president dislikes, the person said.

Management indicated they were looking into the matter and exploring a proposed solution that would have required some additional proof of death before placing them into the Death Master File, according to the person and the records.

But no solution was enacted.

Entry into the Death Master File has potentially severe consequences, effectively erasing a person’s ability to live and draw wages in the United States, according to Jim Francis, a consumer law attorney. Francis – who recently sued Social Security for mistakenly labeling a Maryland woman dead – noted that the agency sells its death information to creditors, pension companies, life insurers and credit reporting firms.

“It’s the source of that data that the whole world uses, which is why, if it’s inaccurate, it has such devastating impacts on people,” Francis said. “Overnight you literally become financially paralyzed.”

Tom Kind, a 90-year-old retiree who lives in Denver, recently experienced the “nightmare” himself when he was wrongly added to the deaths database without his knowledge. He lost his health care coverage and Social Security benefits and struggled to navigate a bureaucratic maze, learning he needed to prove he was still alive to the agency by completing an in-person interview at a field office.

“That’s not any fun,” he said.

Around the same time Social Security staff were warning that the agency’s powerful ability to declare deaths could be exploited, the Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. DOGE Service arrived at the agency.

Soon, representatives of both groups were hunting for ways to repurpose the agency’s databases to identify and deport illegal immigrants.

A staff of fewer than a dozen career employees was assigned to work with Musk’s team on the project, according to a senior official who left the agency around that time. Career employees were concerned that they might be facilitating something illegal, asking themselves if they were at risk of going to jail for the work they were doing, the official said.

By March, DOGE’s focus on immigration issues was clear, according to two people with knowledge of the team’s activities. DOGE representatives were asking a lot of questions about which kinds of address, wage and tax data they could access, and how that information could be used to determine citizenship status, the people said.

One official chose to resign rather than remain involved in what he saw as an illegal attempt to repurpose the agency for immigration enforcement.

Homeland Security, meanwhile, at first made less intrusive requests, according to the senior official and records obtained by the Post. DHS agents spent much of February and March trawling through years of records in E-Verify, the Homeland Security employment verification program, to identify potentially fraudulent Social Security numbers, according to the records. Agents then reached out to Social Security asking for help preventing this type of fraud, the records show.

Homeland Security also requested that Social Security staff turn over the addresses of undocumented immigrants so Immigration and Customs Enforcement could track them down for deportation, the former senior official said.

It was not the first time that Trump officials sought to make Social Security hand over some of the government’s most sensitive personally identifiable information to facilitate deportations. During Trump’s first term, a White House aide requested the names and Social Security numbers of employers thought to have hired undocumented immigrants, the former official said.

At the time, the general counsel’s office at Social Security said no. They had determined such a search would be a fishing expedition, the former official said, and would break the law – so the issue was dropped.

Shift in administration demands

No such resistance emerged this time.

In recent weeks, Homeland Security’s requests shifted, according to the former senior Social Security official. Immigration agents began meeting with DOGE representatives at the agency to discuss how they could achieve their larger goal of pushing out tens of thousands of migrants that ICE was struggling to apprehend and deport, the official said.

That request soon morphed into the idea of placing immigrants into the deaths database, the official said.

Leland Dudek – the acting commissioner who was elevated from a low-level position after displaying public loyalty to DOGE – had qualms about the task, according to two people with knowledge of his thinking. He thought it was illegal, the people said.

Then Homeland Security Secretary Kristi L. Noem intervened – and Dudek agreed to move forward.

On Monday, according to four people familiar with the matter, Dudek signed two memorandums with Noem allowing the database action. Dudek declined to comment on the episode.

The next day, 6,100 mostly Hispanic names and their attached Social Security numbers were added to the Death Master File, according to records reviewed by the Post.

The White House told the Post that the roughly 6,000 immigrants all have links to either terrorist activity or criminal records.

The official did not provide evidence of the alleged crimes or terrorist ties but said some are included on an FBI terror watch list.

The immigrants added to the death database include a 13-year-old, a 14-year-old and two 16-year-olds – as well as one person in their 80s and a handful in their 70s, according to records obtained by the Post.

Some agency staff have since checked the names and Social Security numbers of some of the youngest immigrants against data the agency typically uses to search for criminal history and found no evidence of crimes or law enforcement interactions, staffers said.

Among the people targeted were immigrants with valid Social Security numbers who had lost legal status, such as those who participated in Biden-era work programs that ended under the new administration, according to a White House official.

Within Social Security, the general counsel’s office is preparing an opinion that will find the Trump administration’s unprecedented use of the death database a violation of privacy law, according to one person with knowledge of the upcoming declaration.

The opinion will take issue with the agency knowingly and falsely declaring that living people are dead, the person said.

On Friday, a group of unions and an advocacy organization suing the Social Security Administration argued in a new court filing that the agency had violated a temporary restraining order blocking DOGE from the agency’s systems with personally identifiable information by adding names to the deaths database.

Meanwhile, the effort to move immigrants who are alive into the deaths database is proceeding. On Thursday, Social Security added 102 names, records show.

