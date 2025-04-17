GOP Sen. Murkowski on Trump’s sweeping changes: ‘We are all afraid’

By Theodoric Meyer and Patrick Svitek Washington Post

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) expressed serious concerns about the Trump administration’s cuts to the federal workforce and other administration policies and said she is worried about speaking out because of the threat of political revenge by President Donald Trump.

“We are all afraid,” Murkowski said Monday at a leadership summit in response to a question about what she would say to Alaskans who are afraid of what the Trump administration is doing, according to video posted by the Anchorage Daily News.

“I am oftentimes very anxious myself about using my voice because retaliation is real, and that’s not right,” Murkowski added.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Murkowski, who has served in the Senate for over two decades, has distinguished herself as one of the few GOP senators willing to break with Trump during the dramatic opening months of his second term. She opposed confirming his defense secretary nominee, Pete Hegseth; voted to undo his tariffs on Canada; and strongly criticized the leaked group chat that revealed top administration officials discussing military attack plans.

She has also been outspoken with concerns about the U.S. DOGE Service, overseen by top Trump adviser Elon Musk, and how its drastic efforts to cut the federal workforce have affected her state.

The tone she struck Monday differs from comments she made last month after she cast the lone Republican vote for a doomed amendment to defund DOGE.

“We’ve got to stop being so anxious and looking over our shoulders and saying, ‘Oh, my gosh, am I going to offend somebody and there’s going to be political retribution?’” she told The Washington Post at the time. “This is the United States of America. Political retribution should not be something that even exists.”

Trump remains hugely popular within his party, with 86 percent of GOP voters approving of his job performance in a recent Quinnipiac University poll. He and his allies are quick to threaten political consequences for lawmakers who oppose his agenda and priorities.

Republican senators who signaled opposition or even discomfort with some of Trump’s Cabinet nominees encountered fierce pushback, including the threat of primary challenges funded by Musk, the world’s richest man.

Since the November election, Trump has already pointed to at least two fiscal hawks in the House - GOP Reps. Thomas Massie (Kentucky) and Chip Roy (Texas) - as incumbents who should be challenged for crossing him.

Trump has been more muted on Murkowski, who long ago established herself as one of the more independent-minded GOP senators. After Murkowski voted against confirming Hegseth - she was the first GOP senator to announce opposition to any Trump Cabinet nominee - the president said that there were “no surprises there” and that it was “too bad.”

Murkowski is not up for reelection until 2028. She defeated a Trump-endorsed GOP opponent in her last reelection campaign.

Murkowski is not entirely alone in the Senate in showing willingness to split with Trump. Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky), the former majority leader, has opposed more of Trump’s nominees and has also voiced opposition to Trump’s tariffs.Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) expressed serious concerns about the Trump administration’s cuts to the federal workforce and other administration policies and said she is worried about speaking out because of the threat of political revenge by President Donald Trump.

“We are all afraid,” Murkowski said Monday at a leadership summit in response to a question about what she would say to Alaskans who are afraid of what the Trump administration is doing, according to video posted by the Anchorage Daily News.

“I am oftentimes very anxious myself about using my voice because retaliation is real, and that’s not right,” Murkowski added.

Asked about Murkowski’s remarks, the White House did not directly address them but defended Trump’s “unconventional” presidency in a statement, saying it is why Americans elected him. White House spokesman Harrison Fields added in the statement that the administration is “utilizing every tool afforded by the Constitution” to make good on Trump’s campaign promises.

“It is only in Washington that such success is scrutinized - but then again, when has Washington ever been right about anything?” Fields said.

Murkowski, who has served in the Senate for over two decades, has distinguished herself as one of the few GOP senators willing to break with Trump during the dramatic opening months of his second term. She opposed confirming his defense secretary nominee, Pete Hegseth; voted to undo his tariffs on Canada; and strongly criticized the leaked group chat that revealed top administration officials discussing military attack plans.

She has also been outspoken with concerns about the U.S. DOGE Service, overseen by top Trump adviser Elon Musk, and how its drastic efforts to cut the federal workforce have affected her state.

The tone she struck Monday differs from comments she made last month after she cast the lone Republican vote for a doomed amendment to defund DOGE.

“We’ve got to stop being so anxious and looking over our shoulders and saying, ‘Oh, my gosh, am I going to offend somebody and there’s going to be political retribution?’” she told The Washington Post at the time. “This is the United States of America. Political retribution should not be something that even exists.”

Trump remains hugely popular within his party, with 86 percent of GOP voters approving of his job performance in a recent Quinnipiac University poll. He and his allies are quick to threaten political consequences for lawmakers who oppose his agenda and priorities.

Republican senators who signaled opposition or even discomfort with some of Trump’s Cabinet nominees encountered fierce pushback, including the threat of primary challenges funded by Musk, the world’s richest man.

Since the November election, Trump has already pointed to at least two fiscal hawks in the House - GOP Reps. Thomas Massie (Kentucky) and Chip Roy (Texas) - as incumbents who should be challenged for crossing him.

Trump has been more muted on Murkowski, who long ago established herself as one of the more independent-minded GOP senators. After Murkowski voted against confirming Hegseth - she was the first GOP senator to announce opposition to any Trump Cabinet nominee - the president said that there were “no surprises there” and that it was “too bad.”

Murkowski is not up for reelection until 2028. She defeated a Trump-endorsed GOP opponent in her last reelection campaign.

Murkowski is not entirely alone in the Senate in showing willingness to split with Trump. Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky), the former majority leader, has opposed more of Trump’s nominees and has also voiced opposition to Trump’s tariffs.