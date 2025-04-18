Prep roundup: Bo Johnson paces Ferris baseball; Emme Bond drives in five for Mt. Spokane softball

From staff reports

Roundup of Friday’s high school spring sports from the Greater Spokane League.

Baseball GSL 4A/3A

Ferris 15, Mead 4 (5): Bo Johnson had three hits, including a double, and four RBIs and the visiting Saxons (3-10, 3-8) beat the Panthers (2-11, 2-10). Ethan Patsfield led Mead with a hit and two RBIs.

Mt. Spokane 7, Cheney 2: Reece Chimineti had three hits and two RBIs and the Wildcats (10-3, 8-3) beat the visiting Blackhawks (5-8, 3-8). Brayden Martin and Marcus Belarde led Cheney with two hits apiece.

Ridgeline 7, University 2: Ben Wartinger had two hits and three RBIs and the Falcons (5-9, 5-6) beat the visiting Titans (9-4, 8-3). Elijah Williams led U-Hi with two hits and a stolen base.

Softball GSL 4A/3A

Mt. Spokane 13, Ridgeline 1 (5): Emme Bond went 4 for 4 with a home run, double, five RBIs and two stolen bases and the Wildcats (13-0, 12-0) beat the visiting Falcons (7-6, 7-5).

Ivy Westerman and Riley Kincaid each knocked in two for Mt. Spokane.

Cheney 13, Central Valley 1 (5): Millie Bieto went 3 for 4 with a pair of doubles, two RBIs and a stolen base and the visiting Blackhawks (4-9, 4-8) beat the Bears (5-9, 5-7). Kaelin Knott-Harmer homered for CV.

Ferris 19, Lewis and Clark 6 (5): Jaydn Hatchitt drove in three runs and the Saxons (6-9, 5-7) defeated the visiting Tigers (3-9, 3-9). Beibhinn Kilgore went 2 for 3 with an RBI for LC.

University 16, Shadle Park 1 (5): Alaina Kudrna went 4 for 4 with a double and two RBIs and the Titans (10-4, 9-3) beat the visiting Highlanders (5-8, 4-8). Ava Hubble knocked in three for U-Hi.

Boys soccer GSL 4A/3A

Cheney 3, Mead 0: Terrence Shiasha scored one goal and the Blackhawks (3-7, 1-4) defeated the visiting Panthers (3-6, 2-3). Ethan Ullah had six saves for the Panthers.

Mt. Spokane 2, Ferris 0: Gavin Wunsch and Seth McCready each scored a goal and the Wildcats (6-3-2, 3-2) beat the visiting Saxons (1-7, 0-5).

Central Valley 5, Shadle Park 0: Kevin Ng scored two goals and assisted on two and the Bears (6-3, 4-1) defeated the visiting Highlanders (3-8-1, 0-5).

Lewis and Clark 5, University 0: The Tigers (10-0-1, 5-0) defeated the visiting Titans (2-7-1, 2-3).

Boys tennis GSL 2A

Pullman 7, East Valley 0: At Pullman, Pullman’s Reed Newell defeated Zach Charbonneaux 6-1, 6-0. In No. 1 doubles, Lysander Elgar/Quincy Hawrelink of Pullman swept Darren Shelley/Mason Comstock 6-0, 6-0.

West Valley 7, North Central 0: At WV, West Valley’s Connor Kunz defeated Gabe Dueñas 6-2, 6-0. In No. 1 doubles, Yassin Kusaibati/Will Busse of West Valley swept Griffin Prim/Zach Gagne 6-0, 6-0.

Girls tennis GSL 2A

West Valley 6, North Central 2: At NC, North Central’s Ava Dalton defeated Abi Farina 0-6, 6-3, 6-2. In No. 1 doubles, Sutton Nordus and Brynlee Ordinario of West Valley swept Abby Liezen and Emma Pell 6-2, 6-4.

Clarkston 6, Rogers 1: At Clarkston, Clarkston’s Gabriella Mills defeated Hailey Vice 6-0, 6-0. In No. 1 doubles, Ella Leavitt and Presley Dempsey of Clarkston swept Natalie Ha and Jenny Ngo 6-0, 6-0.