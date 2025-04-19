Steve Martin calls out New York Times crossword for error in using his name

By Jami Ganz New York Daily News

Steve Martin wasn’t being a jerk when he publicly corrected The New York Times crossword for mislabeling him as a member of the high-IQ society Mensa.

The “Jerk” and “Only Murders in the Building” star shared a photo on Friday of the recent crossword clue: “Elite group whose members include Steve Martin and Geena Davis.”

“Hey NYT crossword, FYI, I’m not a member of Mensa and never have been. Just a regler (sic) guy,” said the 79-year-old Emmy winner.

In the comments, actress Rita Wilson, who worked with Martin in the 1994 dark comedy “Mixed Nuts,” said that she saw the clue and thought he’d been “keeping secrets.”

A fan quipped that they’d been told “there’s a parallel organization for the rest of us, called DENSA.”

While Martin may not a part of Mensa’s “global community of around 150,000 highly intelligent people,” Oscar-winner Genna Davis famously is.

Other celebrity members of Mensa include “Modern Family” alum Nolan Gould and “Moonrise Kingdom” star Kara Hayward.

