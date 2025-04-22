Spokane County Fire District 8 levy passes in April special election

Voters in southern Spokane County approved a property tax increase to fund emergency medical response services in Fire District 8, election night results indicate.

The levy received 57.2% support on election night. It will tax property owners at an estimated rate of 50 cents per $1,000 in assessed property value.

In the 190-square-mile district south of Spokane and Spokane Valley city limits, fire officials sought a tax increase that will in part pay for two more paramedics so that one is on duty 24 hours a day at each of their four fire stations.

Fire officials will also use the taxes to pay for new equipment, including cardiac monitors, automatic external defibrillators and a Jaws of Life extrication tool used to remove people from their cars in emergencies.