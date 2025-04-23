Online voter registration deadline for May 20 election is Friday in Idaho

By Clark Corbin Idaho Capital Sun

Friday, April 25 is the deadline to register to vote online in advance of the upcoming May 20 local election.

Idahoans can register to vote – or update their voter registration details – online at the VoteIdaho.gov website run by the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office.

This week’s online voter registration deadline is important for voters who plan to vote by absentee ballot, officials with the Ada County Clerk’s Office said in a press release issued Wednesday.

Idahoans have until May 9 to request an absentee ballot for the upcoming May 20 election. But voters can only request an absentee ballot if they have first registered to vote or updated their voter registration information by the April 25 deadline, Ada County elections officials said.

If Idahoans plan to vote in-person on Election Day they can still register to vote when they show up at their polling place with a valid ID and proof of residency.

Regardless of how Idahoans plan to vote, they can visit VoteIdaho.gov to register to vote, update their registration details, request an absentee ballot, review their sample ballot or find the location of their polling place.

“Registering online to vote at www.voteidaho.gov is easy and can help streamline your voting experience on Election Day,” Ada County Clerk Trent Tripple said in a written statement. “If you are already registered, I encourage you to double-check and update your information if necessary to ensure a smooth voting process when you show up to the polls.”

Depending on where Idahoans live, they may have school bond issues or levies, auditorium district, highway district, hospital district, water district, library district or sewer district elections to vote on.

In Boise, voters will vote on two, six-year positions for the Greater Boise Auditorium District during the upcoming May 20 election.