Man in 1955 Chevy dies while trying to pass drivers on Idaho Road

From staff reports

A man driving a 1955 Chevy died in a crash on Friday south of Trent Avenue on Idaho Road.

The driver, who has not been identified, was northbound on Idaho Road about 5:15 p.m. when he began to pass slowing cars at a high speed using the southbound lane, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The cars had slowed because they were following an Infiniti that had slowed to make a left turn.

The Chevy struck the Infiniti as it was turning. The truck crashed into an embankment and tree, rolled and caught fire, the news release said.

The driver was ejected. People at the scene moved the driver from the burning car and started CPR, but he was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The Infiniti’s driver was cooperative, according to the sheriff’s office. That driver and passenger were uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation.