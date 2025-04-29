70-year-old man identified as 1955 Chevy driver who died from Newman Lake crash

A man who was thrown from a 1955 Chevy in a fatal, fiery rollover crash Friday near the Washington-Idaho state line has been identified as 70-year-old Mark Maier.

First responders were called at about 5:15 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash on North Idaho Road, south of East Trent Avenue, where Maier was ejected from the classic car, according to a Spokane County Sheriff’s Office news release.

People on scene moved Maier away from the burning vehicle and started CPR until Spokane Valley paramedics and firefighters arrived to take over efforts to save Maier and extinguish the car fire.

Maier died at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center from his injuries.

Witnesses told law enforcement that the driver of a car was traveling north on Idaho Road with several vehicles following. The driver slowed to make a left turn and the cars behind also slowed.

Maier started speeding around the slowing cars and collided with the car as it turned left. The collision caused Maier to lose control and go off the road. The car crashed into an embankment and a tree before rolling.

No one else was injured.