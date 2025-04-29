The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
U.S. Border Patrol agent dies in off-duty crash in Pend Oreille County

Travis W. Salo, 36, died after driving off State Route 31 and crashing into a street sign Friday night near Metaline, Washington, according to Washington State Patrol. Salo was a U.S. Border Patrol agent assigned to the Metaline Falls Station, according to the “US Border Patrol Spokane Sector” Facebook page. (Courtesy of "US Border Patrol Spokane Sector" Facebook page)
By Garrett Cabeza

A 36-year-old U.S. Border Patrol agent died Friday night after driving off state Route 31 and crashing into a street sign while off duty just south of Metaline in Pend Oreille County, officials said.

Travis W. Salo was assigned to the Metaline Falls Station, according to the “US Border Patrol Spokane Sector” Facebook page.

“With heavy hearts, the men and women of the Spokane Sector are mourning the loss of Border Patrol Agent Travis W. Salo, a dedicated and honorable member of our team,” the post read. “He tragically lost his life in an off-duty vehicle accident on the night of April 25, 2025.”

Salo was driving a 2007 Toyota Tundra pickup truck south on the highway shortly after 11:20 p.m. when he went off the highway, according to a Washington State Patrol news release. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Salo, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene.