U.S. Border Patrol agent dies in off-duty crash in Pend Oreille County

A 36-year-old U.S. Border Patrol agent died Friday night after driving off state Route 31 and crashing into a street sign while off duty just south of Metaline in Pend Oreille County, officials said.

Travis W. Salo was assigned to the Metaline Falls Station, according to the “US Border Patrol Spokane Sector” Facebook page.

“With heavy hearts, the men and women of the Spokane Sector are mourning the loss of Border Patrol Agent Travis W. Salo, a dedicated and honorable member of our team,” the post read. “He tragically lost his life in an off-duty vehicle accident on the night of April 25, 2025.”

Salo was driving a 2007 Toyota Tundra pickup truck south on the highway shortly after 11:20 p.m. when he went off the highway, according to a Washington State Patrol news release. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Salo, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene.