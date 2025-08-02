Everett Catlett provides 7 tough innings in home debut, Spokane Indians rough up Hillsboro 7-1

The Spokane Indians only scored in one inning Saturday, but it was more than enough to get the job done.

Especially with a solid performance on the hill from another midseason addition to the pitching staff.

Outfielder Caleb Hobson slugged a three-run home run as part of a seven-run second inning and the Indians beat the Hillsboro Hops 7-1 in the fifth of a six-game High-A Northwest League series.

Indians starting pitcher Everett Catlett, who was promoted from Low-A Fresno last week, made his second appearance and Avista Stadium debut.

The ballpark was sold out due to “Bluey at the Ballpark” and fireworks promotions, with the popular character making an appearance and posing for photographs.

“That was awesome,” Catlett said. “It was fun to be in front of a ton of people and pitching in Spokane for the first time.”

He went seven innings and allowed one run on five hits and three walks with three strikeouts. The 23-year-old lefty out of Georgetown threw 102 pitches, 61 for strikes.

“I stayed heavy on the fastball,” Catlett said. “The curveball finally got there at the end. Changeup wasn’t where I wanted it, but everything else worked good enough.”

Catlett made 21 appearances – 12 starts – for Fresno before his promotion. He went 5-5 with a 3.46 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 831/3 innings.

He said the transition to High-A hasn’t been too difficult.

“When you have a group of guys as good as this one, you know, they welcome you super quick. And it’s easy to get comfortable as quick as possible. And the coaches and trainers, it’s been awesome.”

Cole Messina started the second-inning rally against Hillsboro starter John West with an infield single and Andy Perez followed with liner to center. With one down, Jesus Bugarin’s RBI single made it 1-0.

Perez scored on a squeeze bunt, with EJ Andrews out at first. Jean Perez walked, then Hobson crushed a 3-1 fastball over the tall wall in left for his second home run of the season.

The Indians weren’t done. Blake Wright and Aidan Longwell singled, then after a pitching change Messina was hit by a pitch to load the bases.

That brought Perez up for the second time in the inning, and his pop-up double down the left field line scored two more runs.

Catlett cruised until the seventh inning when he started to tire. He walked the leadoff hitter, then with two down walked two more to load the bases. But he regrouped and got Slade Caldwell to bounce out to first to end the threat.

“I was just being a little too perfect, trying to find the corners,” Catlett said. “And then (pitching coach) Beatty came out there, and (Messina) came out there, talked to me, calmed me down.”

The series concludes Sunday at 1:05 p.m.