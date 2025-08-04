Northern Lakes Fire Chief Pat Riley retires

The longtime chief of Northern Lakes Fire District has retired after more than 30 years with the department.

Pat Riley, 54, said he spent his first Monday as a civilian after he started as a volunteer firefighter with Northern Lakes in 1995.

“I’ve given it everything I have. It’s time to turn it over,” Riley said.

Riley was one of scores of emergency personnel who responded June 29 to the shooting on Canfield Mountain that killed two firefighters and left a third paralyzed.

“The shooting didn’t have a direct impact on my decision,” Riley said. “But it also motivated me to move. I have been contemplating this for some time.”

Riley has served as chief for more than nine years after having started at the department as a full-time firefighter in 1997. Kevin Croffoot has been named interim chief.

“This is the first and only department I ever worked for,” Riley said.

Riley’s retirement follows the announced departure of Chris Way, who for about five years was the chief of Kootenai County Fire and Rescue.

According to a news release, Way has accepted a new job in South Carolina.