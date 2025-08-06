Man with ‘mental health troubles’ accused of killing his 72-year-old mother in Stevens County

A 46-year-old man accused of killing his mother in Stevens County said his mom was a “demon” and that he stomped on her throat, according to court documents.

Charles M. Teel was charged with first-degree murder in the death of 72-year-old Pamela Allen last month at a residence outside Ford.

A woman who knew Allen told police that Teel, who goes by “Marty” in court records, came to her house July 14 and was “frantic.” Teel asked her to take him to the store, but she declined, she told police.

Teel came back over to the house at about 9:30 p.m. and told the woman Allen was dead, according to documents. The woman called police and asked for a welfare check on Allen, to whom she had not spoken in two days. She said they usually speak every day.

A Spokane Tribal Police officer spoke with Teel outside the house at 5453 Sleepy Drive. Teel told the officer his mother was dead inside, according to documents. The officer located Allen dead inside a bedroom. Teel did not give a clear answer on how she died, the officer said.

Emergency medical technicians believed Allen had signs of strangulation.

Allen had swollen eyes, blue lips, spots on her eyes (petechiae), “trauma” on her neck and blood coming from her mouth, according to a detective.

Teel talked with Stevens County Sheriff’s Office deputies about his mother being a “demon” and having a “bug” inside her, according to documents. He said she always called him names and that she killed several people. Many of Teel’s statements did not make sense, deputies said.

“He said that Pam was trying to eat him so he killed her,” deputies said.

Teel said several times he killed her by stomping on her throat.

Allen’s body was sent to the Stevens County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.

Teel mentioned “sexual things involving his mother,” so detectives asked the coroner to examine Allen for signs of sexual assault, according to documents. When law enforcement found Allen, she did not have any clothes on besides a shirt covering her chest.

Teel was booked into the Stevens County Jail, and the jail roster indicated Wednesday he was at Eastern State Hospital in Medical Lake.

A notice of a not guilty by reason of insanity plea was filed July 28, and a judge ordered a competency evaluation the same day, according to online court records. A review determining whether Teel is competent to participate in legal proceedings is set for Aug. 25.

Teel went missing last August in the Ford area, but was found safe a few days later, according to a Spokane Tribal Police Facebook post at the time. The post stated Teel has “mental health troubles” and had not been taking his medication.