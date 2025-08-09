Dear Annie: Not my package, not my problem

By Annie Lane Creators Syndicate

Dear Annie: I have a new neighbor who recently moved in. She orders a lot of things online, which I have no problem with. However, there’ve been times she’s had her packages shipped to my house or to other neighbors’ homes. Why she does this, I don’t know.

At first, I had no problem with it and would just walk her packages across the street to her porch. But the last time it happened, I took her package to her door and told her to stop using my address for her deliveries. I said if it happened again, I’d return the package to the sender. She got very hostile, called me names and slammed the door in my face.

Was I wrong for doing this? – Peeved by Packages

Dear Peeved: No, you weren’t wrong. You’ve been respectful about this odd arrangement so far, and you gave her fair warning that it mustn’t continue. Her hostile response says more about her than it does about you.

Stick to your word. You’re well within your rights to return her packages to the sender or let the delivery service know what’s not yours. Hopefully, this will incentivize her to use her own address moving forward. This certainly isn’t your responsibility, especially without your permission.Dear Annie: At the beginning of the year, I met a guy we’ll call “Gus.” In the first couple of months, I felt like things would progress into a relationship. We went to dinner, watched movies and spent the night together multiple times. But once I started a second job, it got harder to see him – or so I told myself.

Since March, Gus hasn’t initiated a single hangout. I’ve asked him to, but he always says he’s busy with family. After ghosting me for almost two months, he showed up at my apartment at 1 a.m. to explain himself. I thought he was drunk, and I regretfully let him stay the night.

A few days later, my grandfather died. On the night of the funeral, Gus showed up, this time at 2 a.m., and stayed over again. It’s been over a month since then, and he hasn’t returned my calls or made any effort to see me.

While this has all been happening, I haven’t told my sister about any of it. I’ve been too embarrassed to because I know I’m not being treated the way I deserve. I’m 30, and relationships have always been difficult for me. My sister comes more into play because there’s a guy she’s been wanting me to meet. He’s friendly, family-oriented and has a good job. He got my number and reached out around the time of the funeral. We have a date planned soon.

Gus is still in my life at the moment, but I’m not sure how to go about things. Do I need to tell him about this other guy? Am I a bad person for initiating another conversation while already involved with Gus? – Feeling Like a Floozy

Dear Floozy: You’re not a bad person for entertaining someone who seems genuinely interested in you and ready to offer what you’re looking for. Gus hasn’t shown this capability– and worse, he hasn’t shown the interest in trying.

Between ghosting you, being inconsistent in his communication and showing up at all hours of the night,

It’s clear Gus is looking for something casual at most. You don’t owe him anything he isn’t offering in return.

Go on the date, and give this new connection a chance. You deserve to be treated well by someone who is thoughtful, consistent and intentional. And don’t shut your sister out. It sounds like she truly has your best interest at heart, and that’s someone worth keeping in your corner.

Annie Lane’s second anthology – “How Can I Forgive My Cheating Partner?” featuring favorite columns on marriage, infidelity, communication and reconciliation – is available as a paperback and e-book. Visit http://www.creatorspublishing.com for more information.

Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.