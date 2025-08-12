50-year-old woman dead, three others injured in Whitman County crash

A St. John, Washington, resident was killed and three others injured when a driver lost control, went off the road and went “airborne” over the weekend north of the town, according to the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office.

Teresa Leas, 76, of St. John, was driving a 2016 Ford Flex on Saturday afternoon on Thorn Creek Road when she lost control, struck a culvert and went into the air before coming to rest on the vehicle’s wheels, the sheriff’s office said on its Facebook page.

Leas and a passenger, 50-year-old Sonia Leas, were airlifted to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center, the sheriff’s office wrote. Sonia Leas died from her injuries while en route to Sacred Heart.

The other two occupants, Richard Leas and Austin Coniber, were taken to Whitman Hospital, treated for minor injuries and released.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the cause of the crash.