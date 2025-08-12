Ask the doctors: Readers respond

By Eve Glazier, M.D., and Elizabeth Ko, M.D. Andrews McMeel Syndication

Hello, dear readers! Welcome to our monthly letters column. With long days, warm nights and plenty of outdoor living, it’s time for our annual summertime reminders. Please protect yourselves from the sun, take precautions against ticks and mosquitoes, always watch children playing in water, and never underestimate the physical threats of a heat wave. And now, on to your letters.

• We recently wrote about shingles, a painful, blistering rash caused by the same virus that causes chickenpox. This led to a question from a reader in Naples, Florida. “Your column did not include the likelihood of a person who has never had chickenpox possibly getting shingles,” he wrote. “My girlfriend is 64 and has never had chickenpox or the vaccine, and I’m worried about her.” Shingles is a reactivation of the chickenpox virus in someone who has had that illness. That means you cannot get shingles if you’ve never had chickenpox. However, it is possible to have been infected with chickenpox without developing the distinctive rash it causes and not be aware that you had the illness. Without the immunity conferred by either a previous case of chickenpox or the vaccine, your girlfriend is at risk of contracting the illness. This can occur through exposure to someone with chickenpox or contact with fluids from a shingles blister. Shingles itself is not contagious, but the underlying virus that causes it can spread to susceptible individuals during an active flare-up.

• Several columns have focused on stem cell research to manage or cure Type 1 diabetes. This letter from a reader echoes questions from several parents. “I saved my son’s cord blood and placenta at delivery,” she wrote. “Can these stored tissues be used in a clinical trial for a diabetes cure?” Cord blood and the placenta are indeed a rich source of stem cells. These are “blank slate” cells with the potential to turn into specialized cells. While researchers are exploring how stem cells can be used to trigger insulin production, at this time the studies do not include the use of a participant’s own cord blood or placental tissues. To learn more about current and future research into stem cells and Type 1 diabetes, visit clinicaltrials.gov and search for Type 1 diabetes and stem cells.

• A column about a possible connection between emotional stress and lower back pain prompted this letter from a reader in Huntley, Illinois. “It seems to me you covered everything but the cure,” he wrote. “All people have to do to rid themselves of lumbar aches and pains is to properly perform the bridge pose and the plank pose for a few minutes every day.” Although the column did include information about medications, heat therapy and physical therapy, you are correct that we did not discuss a role for yoga. We appreciate you sharing your own approach to a challenging form of back pain.

Thank you, as always, for taking the time to write to us. We look forward to hearing from more of you. We will be back soon with a bonus letters column with more of your follow-up questions and comments.

Send your questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu.