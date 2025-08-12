Man dies near Hayden Lake after turning up battered on front porch

By Mathew Callaghan The Spokesman-Review

A battered and severely injured man died after being found bloodied on a front porch in Kootenai County on Monday afternoon, according to a sheriff’s news release.

Shortly after law enforcement arrived, the injured man was pronounced dead at the scene on North Hamlet Trail near Hayden Lake.

A man called 911 saying the victim had appeared on his porch.

A K9 unit, SWAT team members, a drone and Coeur d’Alene police officers coordinated with the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office to search for other victims or suspects, to no avail, the release said.

The victim has not been identified, but detectives from the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the homicide.