Behind the Badge coordinates funeral arrangements for fallen Spokane County sergeant

Sheriff John Nowels and Behind the Badge executive director Brian Johnston discuss Thursday, August 14, 2025, how the two organizations are working together to plan a memorial service for Sgt. Kenneth Salas, who died in an accident over the weekend. (Emily White/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

A nonprofit organization is working closely with the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office to plan a memorial service for Spokane County Sheriff’s Sgt. Kenneth Salas, who was struck and killed by a motorcyclist over the weekend while helping clear a large hay bale from Interstate 90.

Salas is the first Spokane County Sheriff’s deputy to die in the line of duty since 2003, when Deputy James Slater died in a crash while responding to a call.

Sheriff John Nowels worked with Salas for 28 years.

In the hours after Salas’ death, Nowels and his executive team met to discuss service plans. Behind the Badge got involved early in the process, Nowels said.

Behind the Badge is a nonprofit organization dedicated to reaching out and supporting law enforcement officers, their families and communities through loss. The foundation began work in Washington state in 1997, executive director Brian Johnston said.

The nonprofit was invited by the sheriff’s office to come to Spokane shortly after Salas’ death. The sheriff’s office and nonprofit almost immediately began planning the funeral service, Johnston said. Most of the Behind the Badge team are volunteers from law enforcement agencies.

On Thursday, around 60 people from the nonprofit were at the sheriff’s office planning and organizing the funeral service. Amid Salas’ death, Johnston insisted that donations should go to the Salas Memorial Fund, not Behind the Badge.

“We didn’t really fathom the depth and breadth of what we would have to accomplish in these coming weeks, and it has been a godsend for the team,” Nowels said. “It’s allowed myself to focus on my men and women, their well-being, making sure that I can be here for them.”

Behind the Badge has single-handedly taken worry off Nowels and made sure Salas’ wife is supported, the sheriff said.

Any information about the funeral service will be brought to the Salas family first, then to local law enforcement. After that, the sheriff’s office will notify the public, Nowels said.

“It’s critically important that we honor this sacrifice made by a very dedicated public servant in the line of duty,” Nowels said on Thursday. “Law enforcement officers – they put a badge on, they put a vest on, they put a gun on to come out and serve their community. They make their lives, their job, part of something larger than themselves.”

That’s part of why planning a funeral for a law enforcement officer is so difficult, Nowels said. Salas worked with and served so many people, so the sheriff’s office is anticipating thousands will attend his funeral service.

“There is a lot of effort and a lot of resources that we’ve had to bring in to help deal with all of the things that have to be dealt with to make sure that we take this opportunity to honor him and that we get it right,” Nowels said.

All the “pomp and circumstance” in the services will be intentional and purposefully emotional, to allow the community to show their support toward Salas’ family, Nowels said.

The support the sheriff’s office has seen from the community, both emotional and financial, has been incredible, Nowels said. It is against the law for the sheriff’s office to spend public funds on funeral services, which is why the office has reached out to the community for funding to support the services and the Salas family, Nowels said.

Salas worked at the sheriff’s office for 34 years and spent more than 20 years in the U.S. Air Force and Washington Air National Guard.

Washington State Patrol is investigating the crash that killed Salas, but as of Thursday no one had been charged.

Those looking to donate can do so on Venmo by scanning a QR Code at account.venmo.com/u/SPOKANESCOPE. Donations can also be made at any Canopy Credit Union branch in the S.C.O.P.E./Sgt. Salas Memorial Fund. Checks can be dropped off at the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office or the Spokane Valley Police Department as well.

Donations will help cover funeral expenses. The remaining funds will go directly to Salas’ wife.