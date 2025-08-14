Central Ferry fire burns 6,000 acres in Whitman County

The charred remains of the motorhome that sparked the Central Ferry Fire sit on the side of Route 127. (Photo courtesy of Washington State Department of Transportation East)

The fire in southern Whitman County burned an estimated 6,000 acres since it started Wednesday.

The wildfire originated from a motorhome fire on state Route 127 just north of Central Ferry around 11:30 a.m. yesterday, and quickly spread due to strong winds.

It is 0% contained and no destroyed structures had been reported by midday Thursday.

The increase in acres is due to more precise measurements, not an increase in fire behavior, said Matthew Floyd, deputy director of Whitman County Emergency Management.

“Overnight it actually calmed down,” Floyd said. “I think the weather’s supposed to be cooler today and not as warm as yesterday. And I don’t think the winds are supposed to be as strong as yesterday, either.”

Level 3, go now, evacuations are in place for residents near state Highway 127 mileposts 13 through 13.5. Level 2 Evacuations are in areas from Central Ferry to Dusty, stretching from state Highway 26 to Wilcox and south to Almota.

State Road 127 is blocked between Zaring Cut-Off Road and the Snake River.