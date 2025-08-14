Crescent Road fire spread slowed overnight as it burned into Spokane County

The progression of a fire that started in northeastern Lincoln County that has burned into Spokane County slowed Wednesday night due to decreased winds and increased humidity.

The Crescent Road fire was measured at 779 acres.

“It burned into a lot of timber and rugged terrain,” said Public Information Officer Isabelle Hoygard. “It did burn around some houses.”

The fire is 0% contained and officials are assessing structure damage in the area.

It began at around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday during brisk winds. Airplanes, bulldozers , fire lines made by firefighters, along with natural features have been used to prevent forward progress of the fire.

Though the cause is under investigation, it is likely human-caused due to the lack of lightning in the area, Hoygard said.

“We have a lot of aircraft and a lot more crews coming into the area, so even if it does start to get a little more active, we have a lot more resources being able to manage this right now,” Hoygard said.

The Northeast Washington Incident Management Team 2 took over the fire at 10 a.m. today, and more strike teams will be arriving throughout the day.

Sontag Park in Nine Mile Falls is closed to allow resources extra parking.

Level 3 evacuations were ordered for residents between Farwell Road and the Spokane River and McLaughlin Road and state Route 231, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook.