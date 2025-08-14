Spokane murderer found dead in prison

The Washington State Penitentiary in Walla Walla is seen on April 20, 2025. Joshua P. Phillips, who was convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend in Spokane, was found dead in his cell on Aug. 3. (Jonathan Brunt/The Spokesman-Review)

A man who stabbed his ex-girlfriend to death in 2021 died in his Washington State Penitentiary cell on Aug. 3 at the age of 45, according to the Washington State Department of Corrections.

Joshua P. Phillips was found dead in his cell just before midnight. The cause of death is still under investigation by the Walla Walla Coroner’s Office, but Wright said the Department of Corrections will conduct a review.

Joshua P. Phillips mugshot courtesy of Washington Department of Corrections. (courtesy of Washington Department of Corrections)

The coroner’s office said the cause of death will be determined in the next four to six weeks, but Sgt. Nick Loudermilk of the Walla Walla Police Department said no foul play was suspected.

Phillips stabbed ex-girlfriend Kassie Dewey 26 times in her garage on April 11, 2021. Phillips also stabbed Dewey’s daughter Lilly seven to 10 times . She survived.

Dewey’s two older children later arrived at the home after spending time with their dad, to find the garage closed with the sound of a car running inside. Emergency responders were called and found Dewey dead in the garage and Phillips attempting to kill himself.

According to a GoFundMe family member Sierra Kellog started that raised $138,662, Lilly left the hospital after a month of recovery.

Phillips had a history of domestic violence, and before the murder, Dewey had broken up with Phillips. Over the next two days Dewey sent about 100 messages that investigators found disturbing, according to court documents.

On Feb. 3 2023, Phillips was sentenced to 36 years in prison after the prosecution and defense attorneys agreed to a plea deal.

“No amount of jail time will bring my mom back, but I hope you realize what you’ve done,” Dewey’s oldest daughter said at the hearing.