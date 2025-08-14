WSP asks for information from witnesses to crash that killed Spokane County sergeant

Washington State Patrol is asking for witnesses to the crash that killed a Spokane County Sheriff’s sergeant to come forward.

Sgt. Kenneth Salas, 59, was struck and killed by a motorcyclist over the weekend while helping clear a large hay bale from Interstate 90. The crash happened about 7:40 a.m. roughly 10 miles west of Spokane near the Four Lakes exit, according to WSP.

WSP, which is investigating the crash, is requesting anyone who witnessed the crash, has information related to the origin of the load of hay or who may have photographs or video footage of the crash or the events leading up to it to contact Detective Steve White at (509) 838-9383 or Steve.White@wsp.wa.gov. They can also contact Detective Evan Clark at Evan.Clark@wsp.wa.gov.