Spokane Indians notebook: Tough series against Vancouver sends Indians into second-half spiral; Aidan Longwell heats back up

It was not a week for the faint of heart at Avista Stadium last week as the Spokane Indians went 1-5 against the Vancouver Canadians, further extending the slump the team has gone through in the second half following a string of promotions centered around the all-star break.

Since July 18 the Indians are in a 10-17 slide, outscored 134 (4.96 per game) to 85 (3.14) during the stretch. They have scored three or fewer runs in 17 of the 27 games.

The struggles were magnified over the past week, as they were outscored by Vancouver 46-23, compounding a tough pitching stretch with an almost team-wide batting slump and poor base running.

The team went 10 for 63 (.158) with runners in scoring position and had five runners thrown out at home plate – three in one game and two in one inning.

Playoff watch: The fourth-place Indians are mathematically still eligible for the second-half playoff spot in the Northwest League but may not be by the end of the week.

Entering play, the Indians (22-26) trail first-place Eugene (35-13) by 13 games with 18 to play. Not only that, but there are two teams ahead of them in the standings that would have to falter over the last three weeks of the season as well.

And one last bit of bad news: with the rough week the Indians have fallen into last place in the overall season standings by one game behind Hillsboro at 51-63 (.447 winning percentage).

Hot/not hitters: Blake Wright, who played a lot of second base over the past week, was the hottest hitter, going 10 of 25 (.400) with two doubles and three RBIs. Aidan Longwell bounced back from a rough couple of weeks and went 8 for 23 (.348) with two doubles, a homer and six RBIs. In his first 10 games in August, Longwell hit just .152/.256/.273 with two extra-base hits.

Five regulars hit below .250 with a combined two RBIs. Tevin Tucker went just 3 for 16, but he contributed a homer, six walks and two stolen bases. Seven of the 13 batters on the roster did not have an extra-base hit and only one player had more than two.

On the mound: It wasn’t a great week for the starters. Griffin Herring was the team’s “Cy Young” for the week, striking out nine over four innings in his one start. He allowed one run on one hit and three walks, but didn’t qualify for the win since he didn’t go five innings.

Josh Grosz was the two-star pitcher last week, and got roughed up in both appearances. A 2023 11th-round pick of the New York Yankees, Grosz has allowed 19 earned runs over 20 innings in four starts since joining the organization in the July trade for MLB third baseman Ryan McMahon.

Fidel Ulloa tossed a perfect inning to earn the only save of the week in the only win of the week. In fact, it was the only game in which he pitched. Fellow relievers Francis Rivera and Luke Taggert both turned in two scoreless outings.

Albert Pacheco struggled mightily in his second week transitioning to the bullpen. He pitched twice and gave up nine runs, 10 hits and five walks over 4 1/3 innings.

Transactions: Outfielder Max Belyeu and third baseman Ethan Hedges were added to the roster before the series against Vancouver. Both were 2025 MLB draft picks of the Colorado Rockies.

Belyeu was the Rockies’ competitive balance pick (No. 74 overall) out of the University of Texas and is ranked as the Rockies No. 7 prospect according to MLB.com. Hedges was the third-round pick out of USC and is the Rockies No. 20 prospect.

In a corresponding move, outfielder EJ Andrews, Jr. was released. Andrews, 24, hit .156/.284/.307 with five homers and 18 RBIs in 62 games for the Indians this season.

This week: The Indians are in Everett for a six-game series against the last-place AquaSox (17-31). Game time Tuesday, Wednesday , Friday and Saturday is 7:05 p.m., Thursday is 12:05 p.m. and Sunday is 4:05 p.m.