Pullman shooter sentenced to 3 years in prison for accidentally killing roommate in 2021

A 27-year-old man who shot his handgun 21 times, accidentally killing his roommate, on Pullman’s College Hill nearly four years ago was sentenced Friday to three years in prison.

A jury in April convicted George M. Harris III of second-degree manslaughter after Harris shot 23-year-old Liban Barre eight times.

Harris faced about five years in prison, but Whitman County Superior Court Judge Roger Sandberg handed down an “exceptional sentence” by only imposing the mandatory three-year firearm enhancement because Harris used a gun in commission of the crime, according to court documents. Sandberg ruled that Harris was attacked, including with what appeared to be a real firearm, and showed “real and sincere concern” for Barre.

Whitman County Deputy Prosecutor Dan LeBeau said in the trial’s closing arguments in April that Harris may have acted in self-defense, but he was reckless when he discharged his Glock 19 as the alleged assailants were running away.

The September 2021 shooting happened at a house party near the Washington State University campus. As police officers responded to a noise complaint about the party, officers heard gunshots, according to court documents.

They found Barre shot and lying in the middle of the street. Harris was kneeling at Barre’s head yelling for help. Barre died at Pullman Regional Hospital.

Harris made statements like, “They jumped me and I returned fire,” and “It’s my registered gun,” pointing out the handgun on the street, according to court records.

Officers noted Harris was bleeding from his forehead.

Officers also found Brandon Gray, a 22-year-old WSU football player at the time, unconscious in a nearby parking lot at 1235 NE Lybecker Road. He was shot several times and taken to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.

Investigators found a broken plastic pellet gun near the Lybecker address, as well as 21 9-mm cartridge casings near the top of the stairs leading to the address, according to documents.

Witnesses told police a fight started and someone said someone else was going to die before gunfire erupted, people scattered and more shots were fired.

Harris was originally arrested on suspicion of assault shortly after the shooting and then released from jail within a week after prosecutors declined to file criminal charges. Prosecutors charged Harris with manslaughter last year in the death of Barre.

They said Gray was uncooperative with law enforcement, and no charges would be brought in relation to his injuries.

LeBeau said Tuesday he asked that Harris be sentenced to nearly five years in prison. He said evidence indicated Harris had been assaulted with what appeared to be a firearm.

“It was an unusual set of circumstances in that regard,” LeBeau said.

Harris will serve 18 months of probation when he’s released from prison.