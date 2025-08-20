Tort claim targets City of Spokane, Catholic Charities over ‘nuisance’ transitional housing complexes

A downtown Spokane business owner has filed a tort claim against the City of Spokane and Catholic Charities of Eastern Washington over concerns raised about the residents of low-income housing and the impacts on her business.

The claim is a necessary step before Linda Biel, co-owner of Urbanna Natural Spa Salon and Wine, can file a civil lawsuit against a government entity. It was filed on Monday.

The 78-page document alleges that seven transitional housing facilities operated by Catholic Charities have made it virtually impossible to successfully run a business in the downtown core. Urbanna is located at 104 S. Division St.

The properties, including House of Charity at 32 E. Pacific Ave. and six other properties in and around downtown, cater to low-income people and provide transitional housing. Those facilities “are chronic nuisances that must be mitigated,” according to a news release announcing the legal action.

The claim, written and filed by Spokane attorney Eowen Rosentrater, describes the business relationship that established the facilities that used federal grants, city subsidies and funding from donations and for-profit companies.

The tort claim alleges that it found more than 42% of the tenants of the facilities had come to Spokane from other cities and states. It also provided statistics that the complaint says shows that police calls and criminal activity spiked in the area after each facility opened.

“These facilities, built with the City’s authorization, approval, and financial support, have been the subject of numerous police reports, 911 calls, and complaints documenting criminal activity, illicit drug use, and violent incidents involving tenants of the facilities,” Biel’s claim says.

Rob McCann, CEO of Catholic Charities of Eastern Washington, did not return a phone call seeking comment. But his organization’s spokesman, Dave Meany, issued a written statement in response to questions.

“Our agency is disappointed that Urbanna Natural Spa, Salon and Wine feels the poor and vulnerable are a nuisance,” the statement reads. “This orchestrated legal filing contains several misleading, inaccurate and baseless allegations. We look forward to the opportunity to set the record straight as we rigorously defend all aspects of this claim and as we explore our other legal options.”

The statement said Catholic Charities believes that every “person deserves the dignity of a home.” The statement also noted that the tort claim would not affect the organization’s commitment to continue to work with those seeking help.

“Catholic Charities Eastern Washington will not waiver from this work,” McCann said in the news release. “Love always wins.”

An effort to reach Biel’s attorney, Rosentrater, was not immediately successful on Wednesday.