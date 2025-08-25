The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Spokane, Washington
Man in critical condition after rescue from lower South Hill house fire

Spokane Fire Department firefighters extinguish a house fire at 817 South Sherman Avenue, Monday, Aug. 25, 2025. A disabled man was rescued from the burning house and was transported to the hospital. A witness said she heard an explosion and looked out her window and saw flames coming from the first-floor windows. (Colin Mulvany/The Spokesman-Review)
By Amanda Sullender amandas@spokesman.com(509) 459-5455

A Monday morning house fire on the lower South Hill left a man in critical condition.

Firefighters arrived four minutes after a 10:39 a.m. to 817 S. Sherman Ave., according to Spokane Fire Department spokesman Justin De Ruyter. Fire from the first floor extended into the second story and attic at the duplex.

An unconscious man was found on the ground floor, De Ruyter said. The man was rescued out of a window and taken in critical condition to Providence Sacred Heart hospital a few blocks away.

Firefighters had the fire under control in 20 minutes . Extensive damages left both residences in the duplex uninhabitable, De Ruyter said.

Neighbor Ogorinac Szamreta was alerted to the fire by the sound of an extremely loud explosion.

“Oh, my goodness. So many flames shooting up in the sky,” she said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, De Ruyter said.

“Smoke was visible when we arrived on the scene. The front of the house was scorched,” he said.

No one else was home at either residence when the fire began, he added.