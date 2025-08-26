Chattaroy woman dies in I-90 crash 70 miles east of Seattle

A 21-year-old Chattaroy woman died after losing control on a curve on Interstate 90 and crashing Monday in Western Washington.

Elizabeth J. Lukas was driving west at about 5:10 a.m. on I-90 in Easton when she lost control at a curve, struck a jersey barrier and went into the median as the Ford Explorer she was in came to rest on its side, according to a Washington State Patrol news release.

Lukas, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene.