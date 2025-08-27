North Side Shari’s Cafe space finds second life with Remi’s Cafe

Paul and Brenda Gill hold two of their popular dishes they are offering in their new Remi’s Cafe. They have taken the former Shari’s site at 12502 N. Division St. and upgraded the newly remodeled dining spot. Paul holds the Chicken Fried Steak served with eggs, hash browns and toast while Brenda holds the Lemon Cloud pancakes. (Christopher Anderson/For The Spokesman-Review)

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

You might think that someone who spent a career in the restaurant industry would look forward to a retirement far from the heat of the kitchen and the organized chaos of the prep line.

Not Paul Gill.

In July, Paul, along with wife Brenda Gill and two silent partners, opened Remi’s Café on North Division Street.

Gill came to Spokane in 1989 and became the executive chef at Clinkerdagger. He later served as executive chef at Rock City Grill and as general manager of C.I. Shenanigans before transitioning to Papa Murphy’s.

“We owned a couple of franchises,” he said.

After retiring as vice president of operations at Papa Murphy’s, he was ready for his next gig.

“I always wanted to have a little diner.”

Paul and Brenda live in the Wandermere area. When they saw that Shari’s restaurant had closed, they immediately contacted the property owner.

The heavy traffic on North Division, along with easy access, ample parking and excellent visibility, made the location highly desirable.

“We knew it would be a perfect spot for our restaurant,” Brenda said. “There are no breakfast spots out here.”

With the lease secured in December, they began a complete remodel in March.

“Everything but the walk-in cooler and exhaust hoods is new,” Paul said.

Those who dined at the site when it was Shari’s will find the interior unrecognizable. Remi’s offers booth and table seating for 125 guests, including a couple of cozy booths tucked in brick-trimmed alcoves. Patio seating will be available in the spring.

Black and white iconic Spokane photos from photographer James Richman add to the hometown vibe.

A bar area with custom shelves offers a peek at the adult beverages available. The mimosa flight, which includes four different flavors, and their classic Bloody Marys are quite popular. Beer and wine are also available, including a selection of beers sourced locally from Big Barn Brewing.

Offering local products is important to the Gills. Remi’s Café serves Roast House coffee and has a full espresso bar.

“All our bread except for our English muffins comes from Alpine Bakery,” Paul said.

The breakfast menu features several Benedicts, including a Steak Benny and a Chicken Fried Steak option.

Paul added his own touch to the traditional Remi’s Benny.

“We don’t use Canadian bacon; we shave and slice our own ham.”

The Chicken Fried Steak is selling well. It features a tender seasoned steak in a light, crispy breading with the taste and melt-in-your-mouth texture of real fried chicken.

“We pound our own steaks and dip them twice in the egg wash and flour coating,” he said.

Both he and Brenda are vegetarians, so there are plenty of veggie-friendly choices, including a Florentine Benny with spinach and tomatoes, a vegan tofu scramble and avocado toast served on nine-grain bread.

Brenda’s contribution to the menu is Lemon Cloud pancakes. The lemon-ricotta pancakes are topped with fruit, fresh whipped cream, and grated lemon zest and served with whipped butter and pure maple syrup.

Every light lemony bite is delicious, and the two plate-sized pancakes will satisfy even the hungriest diner.

The kid’s menu is labeled “Veda-Approved.”

“My granddaughter, Veda, designed the kid’s menu,” Paul said. “She wanted buttered noodles on it.”

Pancake tacos proved wildly popular with the younger set. Three pancakes filled with a choice of scrambled eggs, sausage, or fresh fruit are lined up in a taco stand and smothered with whipped cream and lots of sprinkles.

The lunch menu offers a selection of salads, sandwiches and burgers, including a vegetarian black bean burger.

Paul upped the ante on a standard grilled cheese, incorporating avocado, tomato, mozzarella and pesto and finishing it with a balsamic glaze.

Remi’s Café draws its moniker from the Gills’ dog, a Cavapoo (a crossbreed of a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and a Poodle), which they got during the pandemic.

“She’s the best dog, ever,” Paul said.

The restaurant employs 42, including Paul.

“I’m the chef here, too,” he said, chuckling. “I’m the egg guy.”

Remi’s also provides catering services and is available to host parties.

While the opening hasn’t been without glitches, the Gills are encouraged by the enthusiastic response of diners.

“The community support has been amazing,” Brenda said. “We’ve been open a month and we’re already seeing regulars! We just want to serve great food with good service in a welcoming place.”

Contact Cindy Hval at dchval@juno.com.