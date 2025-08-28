12 arrested in Battle Ground in statewide police sting on child exploitation

Twelve people, including one from Liberty Lake, were arrested in Battle Ground, Washington, last weekend on suspicion of being involved in sexually abusing and exploiting children.

The arrests were a part of an extensive police investigation into potential child predators, the likes of which occur once or twice a year, said Washington State Patrol spokesperson Jermaine Walker.

One of the arrested, Jonathan Mahn, 57, is from Liberty Lake. Of the 12 arrested, five were from Washington, six from Oregon and one from New York, a news release said.

Attempted first- and second-degree rape of a child, communication with a minor for immoral purposes and sexual exploitation of a minor are the primary crimes police suspect.

No children were used in the investigation, Walker said, adding that the entire point of the operation was to “protect our most vulnerable people” and keep children from becoming involved with the alleged predators.

Battle Ground Police Chief Dennis Flynn said in the release that “These targeted operations underscore the alarming extent of predators seeking to exploit children.”

“We remain steadfast in working alongside our partners to safeguard our youth from those who would exploit them,” he said in the release.

Over 60 individuals from 20 law enforcement agencies participated in the sting. The release says that in the 10 years that Washington State Police have held a taskforce on missing and exploited children, police have arrested over 350 people.

“The safety of our children will always be our top priority, and this operation sends a clear message,” State Police Chief John Batiste said in the release. “Child exploitation will not be tolerated in Battle Ground or anywhere else.”