Commentary: Will Seahawks receiving corps led by Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp be enough?

By Matt Calkins Seattle Times

RENTON, Wash. – Las Vegas isn’t convinced. The bettors aren’t, either. Segments of the media can hype up teams after spending most the summer covering them, but money is often the most accurate depiction of the public’s perception.

Right now, the over/under on the Seahawks win total for this season is 8.5. The prognosticators and public have declared them a mediocre team despite a huge uptick in defensive production on the tail end of their 10-7 season in 2024.

There are a slew of reasons that might be the case. An array of columns could be written on every unit on the Seahawks roster – most with justifiable optimism or pessimism depending on the perspective.

But there is one group that, in my mind, is particularly concerning – the receivers. There are just way too many questions surrounding that corps to feel comfortable right now.

Few if anybody would have predicted that Marquez Valdes-Scantling would have been cut from the roster by training camp’s end when he was signed to a one-year deal with the team last March. No, the $4 million he was paid wasn’t substantial, but given his go-route prowess, he seemed to be a lock for a roster that was suddenly devoid of DK Metcalf.

Given MVS’ lackluster training camp, it was much less of a surprise that he was left off when the final cuts were announced earlier in the week – especially with the emergence of rookie Tory Horton. Still, when you look at this unit, what really stands out?

Is it Jaxon Smith-Njigba? There’s a case to be made that he’s an emerging star given his increased production from his rookie year to last season. In 2023, the Ohio State product had 628 receiving yards on 63 receptions after being targeted 93 times. Last year, he had 1,130 yards on 100 catches after 137 targets.

He finished the year as the Seahawks’ top pass-catcher and finished 12th in the NFL in receiving yards. But … how much did he benefit from all the attention Metcalf attracted from the defense?

This is what makes predicting JSN’s 2025 nearly impossible. He can produce similar stats to last season, take a giant Year 3 leap or regress without DK at his side. There’s a reason the man was a first-round draft pick two years ago, but he still has much to prove.

What about Cooper Kupp? He’s certainly proven himself in the past by winning AP Offensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl MVP for the 2021 season, but what about lately? Injuries have limited the former Eastern Washington star to 33 games over the past three seasons, and even when healthy he wasn’t anywhere near the elite player he was in L.A.’s championship year.

That was reflected in his three-year, $45 million contract – a solid but hardly spectacular number. Kupp showed flashes of his All-Pro self in the playoffs last season, but he’s an injury-riddled 32-year-old who’s averaged 6.1 catches per healthy game over his past three years. That’s a supplemental receiver, not a star.

What about Horton? His camp and preseason were impressive for anybody, but outstanding for a fifth-round pick. His performance essentially ousted Valdes-Scantling from the roster. But he’s a rookie. And it was the preseason – a preseason that left him with a minor ankle injury.

The Seahawks have had some of the greatest fifth-round picks of all-time. Defensive backs Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor serve as proof. But to expect elite production out of Horton is misguided. Him being serviceable would be a win.

Asked Wednesday about the receiving unit, Seahawks general manager John Schneider said, “The receiving core is really strong. We really like it, especially the physicality of it. There’s a really nice combination of receivers … there’s a really cool uniqueness to all of them.”

Then he went on to mention Jake Bobo, Dareke Young and Cody White, who round out the group of wide receivers. Yes, they all have their assets – including what they can do on special teams. But those three also have a combined 42 receptions spread out over seven NFL seasons.

Granted, the Seahawks’ pass-catching doesn’t stop with the receivers. Tight ends AJ Barner and Elijah Arroyo will also contribute. But new quarterback Sam Darnold – who himself has had just one standout season – has a series of question marks when it comes to targets.

Sometimes Vegas gets things wrong. That’s doubly true of columnists. The NFL is the king of surprise sports leagues. But if the Seahawks are to contend for a playoff spot, they’re going to need all hands – literally – on deck.