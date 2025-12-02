Anuar Pelaez named as finalist for USL League One MVP

From staff reports

Colombian forward Anuar Pelaez was named as one of the four nominees for USL League One’s Most Valuable Performer on Tuesday.

Pelaez, who earned April’s Player of the Month, was an offensive force all season, leading the Spokane Velocity with 10 goals on a team-high 44 shots and two assists in 29 appearances. His 165.1 minutes per goal average was also a team-best.

The striker also finished the year with a team-leading +6.59 Goals Added mark, helping Spokane reach the League One Final for the second consecutive year where it finished as runner-ups, after a 14-7-9 regular-season finish.

Among the other finalists are Souaibou Marou (Charlotte Independence), Sergio Ors Navarro (Union Omaha), and Jay Tee Kamara (Portland Hearts of Pine).

Marou, a midfielder out of Cameroon, had nine goals on 34 shots and 1,234 minutes played. He also contributed defensively with 12 interceptions and nine clearances.

Navarro, 24-year-old Spanish rookie of West Virginia University, achieved Player of the Month honors in September, and led Union Omaha with 10 goals on 47 shots attempted. He also added two assists and 15 chances created.

Kamara posted four goals and three assists for the Portland Hearts of Pine, who finished the year in seventh place and with a playoff bid in its inaugural year.

Fan voting for the award is open at USLLeagueOne.com until Dec. 5 at 9 p.m. The winner will be announced after it closes.