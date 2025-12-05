59-year-old woman identified in fatal Thanksgiving crash near Airway Heights

A woman who died in a rollover crash on Thanksgiving north of Airway Heights has been identified as 59-year-old Dana Venziano, according to the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Spokane County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the crash at about 5 p.m. Nov. 27 on North Rambo Road near West Euclid Road, according to a sheriff’s office news release. Passersby were trying to help two injured women who were in the vehicle when deputies arrived.

Venziano died at the scene and the second woman was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, the release said.

The sheriff’s office said it believed the women were traveling south on Rambo Road when they drove off the road and rolled.

Cpl. Mark Gregory, spokesman for the sheriff’s office, said Thursday it’s still investigating which woman was driving.

The medical examiner’s office said Venziano died of blunt-force injuries and ruled the death an accident.