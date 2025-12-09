One woman dies in Highway 95 crash near Sandpoint

One person died and two others were taken to the hospital after a pickup truck on Monday afternoon struck another pickup trying to cross U.S. Highway 95 south of Sagle, according to Idaho State Police.

A Dodge Dakota, driven by a 60-year-old woman and also occupied by a 63-year-old man, tried to cross the highway at East Dufort Road at about 2:35 p.m. when the truck was struck by a Dodge Ram, driven by a 65-year-old man, heading north on the highway, according to a police news release.

The woman died at the scene. Her passenger and the driver of the Ram were taken to the hospital with injuries. The Ram driver was wearing a seat belt and the occupants inside the Dakota were not, the release said.

Police did not release the identities of those involved.

The highway was blocked for about three hours. ISP is investigating.