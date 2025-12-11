Oregon’s Free Creatures to play District Bar

From staff reports

One of the Pacific Northwest’s own, Free Creatures, will be bringing their distinct blend of sounds to the District Bar.

Founded in southern Oregon in 2017, the trio combines alternative hip-hop, psychedelic rock and indie jam for a style all their own. They have become known for their uplifting lyrics, smooth harmonies and energetic performances, especially within the Pacific Northwest they call home.

Fan favorite tracks by the band include “Inviting You In,” “Get That,” “Low O,” and more.

Free Creatures will play at the District Bar on Friday. General admission tickets can be purchased for $25.65 through TicketWeb.