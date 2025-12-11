The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Oregon’s Free Creatures to play District Bar

Oregon’s Free Creatures from left to right, comprises Skyler Squglio on electric guitar, Marv Ellis on MPC and Emily Turner on pocket trumpet and upright bass. (Courtesy of Jeff Willson)
From staff reports

One of the Pacific Northwest’s own, Free Creatures, will be bringing their distinct blend of sounds to the District Bar.

Founded in southern Oregon in 2017, the trio combines alternative hip-hop, psychedelic rock and indie jam for a style all their own. They have become known for their uplifting lyrics, smooth harmonies and energetic performances, especially within the Pacific Northwest they call home.

Fan favorite tracks by the band include “Inviting You In,” “Get That,” “Low O,” and more.

Free Creatures will play at the District Bar on Friday. General admission tickets can be purchased for $25.65 through TicketWeb.