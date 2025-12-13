Ray J doubles down on racketeering claims against Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner

By Jami Ganz New York Daily News

Ray J is doubling down on his allegations of racketeering against Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner, claiming fraud and extortion related to the now-infamous sex tape are clear examples that they’ve “engaged in a criminal enterprise.”

The 44-year-old R&B singer, real name William Ray Norwood Jr., has filed new documents in response to the reality stars’ defamation suit against him. Kardashian and Jenner sued Ray J in October after he made claims that the feds were investigating them for criminal racketeering.

According to the new legal filing, obtained by TMZ, the singer is calling on a judge to toss the suit, alleging the mother-daughter duo are in violation of the federal Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

“To me, Kim and Kris have repeatedly engaged in a criminal enterprise and racketeering activity, violating RICO over and over again. I have no doubt about that,” he says.

Among his allegations, the “One Wish” singer claims the pair “defrauded” him into agreeing to cease from publicly referencing the sex tape, which catapulted the Kardashians to fame.

Ray J says the illicit footage was consensually filmed in 2003 but not released until 2007 — before which he says Kardashian and Jenner conspired with Vivid Entertainment to “defraud the public” with a “bogus lawsuit” claiming she didn’t “authorize or consent” to the sex tape’s distribution.

Those claims “were lies,” Ray J alleged in a countersuit last month, which accused Kardashian and Jenner of leaking news of a fake $5 million settlement with Vivid, all for the purpose of “creat(ing) buzz ahead of the tape’s release.”

He further claims that after discussing the sex tape on a 2024 podcast, lawyers for the Kardashian family were sent to “extort” him, according to TMZ.

Ray J says he’s been brushing up on his knowledge of racketeering, even using ChatGPT for help, and is now “entrenched” in his belief that the mother and daughter are guilty of violating RICO.

“Kim’s and Kris’ RICO violations are worse than any … that Diddy is accused of,” the singer says, nodding to the racketeering charges on which Sean “Diddy” Combs was acquitted this summer. “Kim and Kris have repeatedly and obviously conducted racketeering activity for years, and no one has stopped them.”

Back in October, aspiring attorney Kardashian and her mother filed the defamation suit in response to Ray J’s “malicious” racketeering allegations, which he alluded to in TMZ’s Tubi documentary, “United States vs. Sean Combs” and again in a September livestream.

Ray J filed his countersuit the filing month, seeking $1 million in damages plus interest and attorneys’ fees, as he accused the stars of breaching a $6 million settlement they came to in 2023 regarding the sex tape.

Representatives for the “All’s Fair” star and Jenner did not immediately respond to the Daily News’ request for comment.