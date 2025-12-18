Hell’s Belles bring AC/DC tribute back to Spokane

By Jordan Tolley-Turner The Spokesman-Review

For the women that make up AC/DC tribute band Hell’s Belles, it’s all about attention to detail and bringing a true rock experience to life.

In the summer of 2000, lead guitarist Adrian Conner tried out for an emerging Seattle tribute band that would display the rock classics and iconic stage presence of AC/DC in a slightly different manner. She played the solo of “You Shook Me All Night Long,” but it wasn’t exactly the most accurate representation.

“That wasn’t welcomed,” Conner said with a laugh.

Initially she didn’t get the part, but when the need for a replacement came around nine months later, Conner tried out again. This time around, she had more of AC/DC’s catalog under her belt and officially became a member of the group that immediately began to make noise within the Seattle scene.

Although certain forms of rock were far from missing on the West Side, this area of hard rock featuring elements of the blues was essentially absent. It appeared that Seattle music connoisseurs were waiting for the sound to take root as they flocked to a sold-out Hell’s Belles performance at the Showbox (previously known as the Showbox Theater), a venue with a capacity of more than 1,000.

“There was just this huge response,” Conner said. “It’s just been going ever since. I never thought it would last this long.”

Over two decades later, the band’s busy schedule remains constant. They primarily work Friday and Saturday nights. It’s not uncommon for the group to fly out to a gig in the early morning hours and perform that same night before heading to bed, once again, in the early hours of the morning.

“Sometimes Fridays are 24-hour days,” Conner said. “You’ve got to be tough, and you’ve got to be willing to work hard and be generous with your attitude and patience. It’s intense.”

Despite the years and the hectic schedule, the magic and sheer energy of AC/DC continues to keep Conner out on the road and on-stage weekend after weekend – even if she struggles to define what exactly makes the band and their music so special.

“The solos, the songs, it’s just that magic thing,” Conner said. “If I knew how to do it, I’d be a millionaire.”

The sheer scope of AC/DC is on the band’s mind. Even if audience members attend thinking they will only know a few hits, they tend to soon realize just how many hits the group has acquired over the years. Whether it’s the radio, Spotify, movie soundtracks or commercials, songs like “Thunderstruck” and “Back in Black” are seemingly etched into the minds of the masses.

There’s a sense of pressure that comes with the territory of “iconic,” which is exactly what drives Hell’s Belles to sound and perform as similarly to AC/DC as they possibly can. This is why Conner pays so much attention to the details of AC/DC guitarist Angus Young, from how he plays to his eye-catching on-stage antics.

“I want it to sound like you put a CD on,” Conner said. “Nobody wants to hear my version of some solo; they want to hear the Angus solo.”