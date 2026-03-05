Spokane String Quartet features guest cellist in rookie Spokane Symphony season

From staff reports

In the fourth instillation of their season, the Spokane String Quartet will feature a guest cellist in the midst of his debut Spokane Symphony season.

Calvin Kung has earned degrees in cello performance from both the University of California, Los Angeles and the San Francisco Conservatory of Music, but now he is in his first year as assistant principal cello with the Spokane Symphony.

The repertoire features some of the greatest composers from around the globe: Argentina’s Claudio Montero, Russia’s Pyotr Tchaikovsky and Ludwig van Beethoven from Germany.

Tickets for the Sunday afternoon performance at the Fox Theater are $29 for adults and $23 for seniors; they can be purchased through the venue website.