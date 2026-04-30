Singer-songwriter Skye Peterson brings new album to Spokane’s Faith Bible Church

By Caleb McGever FāVS News Reporter

The award-winning Christian singer-songwriter Skye Peterson performs at Faith Bible Church in Spokane on May 15 with a full band.

Her upcoming album, “Through Line,” explores how God threads through life’s emotional highs and lows; it releases May 29.

Tickets are $20 online or $25 at the door; families of five or more pay $85.

Peterson, a singer-songwriter whose most recent album was awarded “Best Christian Album” by the Gospel Coalition in 2024, is coming to Spokane to perform original music and to sing about what’s “capital-‘R’-Real.”

She is scheduled to play the church, 440 W. Cora Ave., with a full band – made up of guitar, keys, fiddle, drums and bass – and will play through her new album, titled “Through Line.”

Faith Bible Church, located just a few blocks away from the Garland District, hosted Peterson once before and hopes to continue its mission of encouraging the arts as an expression of the church.

Music about thoughts, emotions and God

“Through Line” is an album about Peterson’s life, thoughts and emotions, and how God is a common denominator through it all.

While the album won’t be released till late May, several singles have been released as previews. The singles cover emotional twists and turns of life, such as experiencing doubt, learning to love yourself and finding purpose.

Every song is different in topic and approach, but they are bound together by a “through line”: God’s hand in action in every event and circumstance.

“God is like the best songwriter I know,” she said. “If you think about how poets choose their words from all different places, but they put them all together, and it makes something beautiful, I kind of think that that’s what God does with every single one of the lives that he’s created. He’s using all sorts of different avenues to lead us closer to him.”

Who is Skye Peterson?

Peterson has been writing music for as long as she can remember.

“I wrote my first song when I was probably 5 or 6. It was called ‘God is Love,’ and I’ve been singing about that love for, yeah, 20 years now,” she said.

Now, she has released several EPs and two full albums, with a third on the way. Her first two albums were recognized by the Gospel Coalition and her song “I Am Not My Own,” which she wrote with Getty Music, was nominated for a GMA Dove Award.

She said that writing music is a way to process the world around her.

“As a little girl, I had very big emotions and didn’t quite know where to put them,” she said. “Music was kind of the avenue to process things, and from the get go, it was always like something happened, whether good or bad, and my reaction was, go in my room, shut the door and write a song about it.”

She continued writing music through high school, the COVID-19 pandemic and a year of Capernwray Bible College in England. Then, she dropped out of college to pursue music full time.

New album, old question

While talking about the themes of her album, Peterson said her time at Capernwray played an important role developing questions she addresses in “Through Line.”

“I remember this really disorienting week or two where I really struggled with the sovereignty of God. Calvinism just as a whole, felt really scary during Bible school, hearing people say things like, ‘God has a plan for you’ kind of rubbed me the wrong way,” she said.

That was five years ago. Peterson said after that moment, it took a long time to be OK knowing that the will of God is “not even outside my control, but outside of my ability to understand.”

Since then, she said she has seen God redeem that fear and said, “I really do feel way more willing to accept that God has a hand in all things, in the big and little moments of my life.”

“This album feels like a really sweet summary of all of the different thoughts that are going on in my head and in my heart, in hopes that all of these moments of my life will not just leave me closer to God, but that other people will hear these songs and feel more loved by God in the meantime,” Peterson said.

Whether she is writing about Jesus, marriage or feeling prideful or small, she said she feels most drawn to make music that is “Real,” “with a capital ‘R’” that “gets us in touch with reality and its fullness.”

Church stage as music venue

Peterson’s last performance at Faith Bible Church brought a crowd of around 400 people, and Faith Bible is inviting the community to this one, too.

“I think a lot of people would find common ground in the kind of music that Skye is writing. So we just encourage people even if they’ve never been to Faith Bible Church, this is a good opportunity for them to come in and just enjoy the evening with us,” said John Gardner, an associate pastor at Faith Bible.

For larger families hoping to attend the show, Faith Bible offers a discounted ticket option of $85 for families of five or more. Otherwise, tickets can be purchased online for $20 or at the door for $25.

The performance will take place on a recently renovated stage, which Gardner said he hopes will be used to host more shows in the future.

Peterson’s upcoming album, “Through Line,” will be released on May 29 and can be pre-saved on Spotify and purchased at her website.