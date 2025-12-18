Warrant surge in Spokane County nets 15 arrests

Fifteen suspects wanted on suspicion of robbery, assault and sex offenses were arrested in Spokane County over a two-day operation this week.

Spokane Valley Police made the arrests with the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Marshals Service Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force.

The operation focused on arresting suspects wanted for violent felonies, property crimes and drug offenses, a release sent out by Spokane Valley Police said.

All 15 of those arrested are now in the Spokane County Jail. Four received new charges, such as unlawful possession of a firearm or violation of a protection order.