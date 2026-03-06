Married couple arrested in connection with fatal North Idaho drug overdose

A North Idaho couple was arrested under suspicion of murder after a man overdosed on methamphetamine they allegedly sold him.

Angel House, 30, and her husband Dustin House, 39, allegedly supplied a man with the drugs that would go on to kill him, a Kootenai County news release said.

The man reportedly overdosed near Hayden Idaho on Dec. 20, 2025. He died after transportation to Kootenai Health.

Though the identity of the deceased could not specifically be confirmed Friday, the Kootenai County Coroner’s Office said that a man named David Meeks was declared dead on Dec. 20. Online records indicate a 37-year-old David Meeks lived in the court where the medical emergency occurred.

Dustin House was arrested in Post Falls without incident Thursday, the news release said. Angel House has been in the Kootenai County Jail since January under suspicion of parole violations.

Dustin House has more than a dozen criminal and infraction records listed in Kootenai County court documents, including possession of controlled substances, attempted assault and disturbing the peace.

Angel House pled guilty to felony DUI vehicular manslaughter in 2020.