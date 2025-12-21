82-year-old Idaho man dies in Latah County crash

An 82-year-old Deary, Idaho, man died after he was thrown from the SUV he was driving Friday morning near Deary, according to Idaho State Police.

The man, whose name was not released, was driving east about 9:45 a.m. on state Highway 8 in a Buick Rainier when he drove off the road and into a ditch, troopers said. The driver was thrown from the vehicle and taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

He was not wearing a seat belt and no one else was in the SUV.

Deary is about 25 miles east of Moscow, Idaho.

ISP is investigating.