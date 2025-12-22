Barry Manilow reveals lung cancer diagnosis, will postpone January concerts

By Tracy Brown Los Angeles Times

LOS ANGELES — Barry Manilow has been diagnosed with lung cancer and will be postponing his January concerts.

“I’m very sorry that you have to change your plans,” the “Mandy” singer wrote in a statement posted to Instagram Monday revealing his diagnosis. According to Manilow, his doctors had discovered “a cancerous spot” on his left lung that he will have surgically removed.

“As many of you know I recently went through six weeks of bronchitis followed by a relapse of another five weeks,” Manilow wrote in the statement. “Even though I was over the bronchitis and back on stage at the Westgate Las Vegas, my wonderful doctor ordered an MRI just to make sure that everything was OK.”The “Copacabana (At the Copa)” singer said it was “pure luck” that the cancer was found so early and that his doctors “do not believe it has spread.” He added that he is taking additional tests to confirm that diagnosis.

“[N]ow that the Christmas A Gift of Love concerts are over I’m going into surgery to have the spot removed,” Manilow continued in his statement. “So that’s it. No chemo. No radiation. Just chicken soup and I Love Lucy reruns.”

The January arena concerts have been rescheduled because recovery from the surgery will take a month, said the 82-year old singer, whose hits also include “Could It Be Magic,” “I Write the Songs” and “Weekend in New England.” . The new dates, starting in late February and continuing through April, were included in the Instagram post. Ticketholders for the canceled shows will be able to reschedule to the new dates.

Manilow also noted his next scheduled performances will be over Valentine’s Day weekend back at the Westgate Las Vegas, where he has a lifetime residency.

“Something tells me that February weekend is going to be one big party,” Manilow wrote, before wishing his fans “a wonderful Christmas and New Year.” “And remember, if you even have the slightest symptom… get tested!”