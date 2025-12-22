Potential human remains discovered outside Colfax

Whitman County law enforcement found possible human remains in a remote area outside of Colfax early Monday morning.

Authorities from the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office, Colfax Police Department and the county coroner responded to a report of what could be human remains along South Palouse River Road, a meandering street headed southeast out of Colfax.

The remains were found in an “advanced state of decomposition,” a news release from the sheriff’s office said. Because of this, authorities were not immediately able to identify the identity or the sex of the deceased at the scene.

The Whitman County Coroner has the remains and will work to determine who the person is and the cause and manner of their death.

The Washington State Patrol Crime Lab responded to the scene and is assisting with evidence collection, according to the release.