Experimental electronic music zaps to life with Chameleon’s ‘Nightmare After Christmas’ multi-band show

By Jordan Tolley-Turner The Spokesman-Review

Spokane’s alternative music scene will be on full display at the Chameleon’s “The Nightmare After Christmas,” highlighting experimental electronic music.

Friday’s lineup at the Chameleon may seem slightly widespread with genres like dark wave, goth, synth punk and hip-hop being represented throughout the night. Yet, all five artists on the bill have one general scheme in common: experimental electronic music.

This alternative sound goes back to the late 1970s, primarily in Great Britain, with bands like Joy Division as well as early work by the Cure that pioneered the genre and went on to inspire new generations of post-punk and experimental music.

Spokane’s experimental scene may not be on the absolute forefront, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t well-represented. Every first and third Wednesday of the month, Nat Mooter (who performs as Iron Chain) hosts an electronic open mic at Pacific Pizza known as Square Wave, giving a platform to an array of synth styles and artists.

“All these people come down and it’s just 10 to 15 minutes; it’s kind of like a low buy-in,” Mooter said. “It’s more doable than trying to book your first show … there’s all sorts of different genres that happen there.”

Mooter and Drew Mitchell, who performs as Sad School and is assistant general manager of the Chameleon, met through these open mic nights and their shared love of experimental electronic sounds – something they wanted to bring the very best of to the venue just blocks away. In fact, every artist on Friday’s bill either met or became closer because of Square Wave, such as the members of Half Joy who formed the group after meeting there.

Although Friday was initially booked for a different artist, they had to drop the show, leaving room for a night of electric music at the venue known for its light displays and sense of ambiance. Mitchell said credit is due to Chris Malsam, who works lighting and visuals for the Chameleon. He will also be performing as Frog Psychology on Friday.

“He’s the heart and soul of the lighting,” Mitchell said. “And of course, the owner Josh Lorenzen put a lot of time and effort into the lights.”

Spokane’s electronic scene and sense of community have only been growing as of late, and Friday’s event will display some of the city’s best, according to Mooter. The scene may be more underground, but if there’s any interest in this unique area of music, “The Nightmare After Christmas” looks to provide a solid starting point.

“A lot of us are making it on a high level of quality,” Mooter said. “If you look around you, there’s people doing it … We’re putting our heart and soul into building a community here, and this is a good showcase of what’s been popping up in the last year.”