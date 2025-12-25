Traffic light pole down at Mission and Ruby following Christmas Day car crash

Damage of a traffic light pole at Mission and Ruby on Christmas Day 2025 (Amanda Sullender / The Spokesman-Review)

A traffic light pole near downtown Spokane was broken in half after a truck crashed into it Thursday afternoon.

The felled pole blocked several lanes of northbound traffic on Ruby Street near the Mission Avenue intersection north of downtown Spokane.

The crash occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. Christmas Day. Video surveillance of the crash shows a tan truck traveling at high speeds along Ruby. Traveling north in the furthest left lane, the driver nearly hits a pedestrian waiting at the crosswalk. The driver then crashes into the base of the traffic light pole at the northwest end of the intersection. The pole falls into the street and the truck crashes into the parking lot of Pet Emergency Clinic.

It is unclear whether there were any injuries caused by the crash.