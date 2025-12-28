Two die in collision north of Liberty Lake

From staff reports

A head-on collision Saturday afternoon on state Route 290 north of Liberty Lake resulted in the deaths of two people, according to a Washington State Patrol news release.

About 3 p.m. Saturday a 2004 blue Volkswagen was being driven westbound by a 20-year-old Clayton, Washington, man on SR 290 near Harvard Road when it crossed the center line, striking a 2004 red Dodge operated by 61-year-old Thomas L. Nafe Jr., of Athol.

Both drivers died at the crash site. The 20-year-old, who WSP did not identify in the Sunday news release, was not wearing a seat belt.