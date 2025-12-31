The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Sandpoint man dies in crash with train

By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

A 63-year-old Sandpoint man died after the pickup he was driving was struck by a a train Sunday north of Sandpoint, according to Idaho State Police.

The man was driving west at about 2 p.m. on West Selle Road, near North Boyer Road, in a 2008 Nissan Titan when he struck a BNSF train heading north, troopers said in a news release. 

The Nissan was pushed a short distance off the road and the train stopped after the operator hit the brakes. The Nissan driver, whose identity was not released, was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene, troopers said. 

The road was blocked by the train for about four hours.

ISP is investigating. 